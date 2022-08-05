Police seek identity of man who dropped shooting victim off at Kelowna hospital

Photo: RCMP An unknown man dropped off the shooting victim at KGH Tuesday night.

Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a now-fatal shooting that occurred at a Kelowna gas station Tuesday evening.

A man was shot outside the Shell gas station at the corner of K.L.O. and Benvoulin roads at about 9:30 p.m., and the victim was dropped off at Kelowna General Hospital by an unknown man a short time later. The unknown man then left the area on foot.

Police said Wednesday the man was not expected to survive his injuries, and Const. Mike Della-Paolera said Friday the victim has since been taken off life support and has died.

Friday afternoon, the Kelowna RCMP released photos of the man who dropped the victim off at KGH, in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

The unknown man dropped the victim off in a brown 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the BC licence plate SA503N.

About one hour after the shooting, a brown, gold or tan, early 90s Honda Accord was found engulfed in flames near 775 Deans Drive in Kelowna's Black Mountain area. Police have determined this car was used in the shooting.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the man in the KGH surveillance photos, or has any information about the shooting, to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6236. Those looking to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers here.

During a press conference Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said the victim in the shooting, a Lower Mainland resident, is “connected to criminal organizations” and was known to police.