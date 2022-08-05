Kelowna bait bike program a success, say RCMP

Photo: Pixabay

The Kelowna RCMP say their bait bike program is working.

Earlier this year, the program was started to help combat the increase in bike thefts in the community, and according to RCMP, the bike has been picked up multiple times by well-known suspects.

“Our officers will continue using bait bikes to go after these individuals in an effort to curb the thefts,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie with the RCMP Community Safety Unit.

Police say it’s important for the public to know that the thefts all occurred in less than 20 minutes of officers placing the bike in position, the quickest being within eight minutes.

This is a common crime that happens fast, so it’s crucial to always lock up your bike.

If your bike is stolen, you should report the following information to the RCMP:

Serial number

Make and model

Colour of the bike

Any modifications made

Recent pictures of your bike

You should also consider registering your bike, before it is stolen, on Project 529.