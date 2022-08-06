GoFundMe started for motorcycle rider injured in serious collision

Photo: Contributed

One of two people injured earlier this week in a motorcycle collision on Harvey Ave. remains in hospital and is facing a long road to recovery.

David Sheremeto and his daughter were both injured Wednesday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a vehicle in front of Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Sheremeto remains in hospital in serious condition and friends of the family have started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses while he is in recovery.

John Lilley started the fundraiser and says Sheremeto, who is also a member of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, “always put family and friends first before himself."

"He's the type of guy who doesn't even think twice before he helps other people.”

The GoFundMe is titled "dreams crushed in the blink of an eye."

“He has five kids and being a wonderful single dad he has always been there to support his family and now that has been taken away from him. He will need his basement modified so he can move around and get up and down the stairs as this will be a hard task for him on a daily basis."

"He also lost his only way of transportation. He is going to need home care as well as help to pay any bills and rent that is coming. Please help and please share. And keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Lilley said.