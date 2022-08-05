MP Tracy Gray calls on government to expand Kelowna passport office

Photo: Shutterstock

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is imploring the federal government to "expand and upgrade" the passport office in Kelowna.

With a growing regional population of 222,000, Gray says the local passport office "lacks the capacity to provide urgent pick-up passport services" for residents in immediate need of a passport.

She says residents being forced to drive to the closest urgent pick-up location in Surrey is unreasonable and unacceptable.

"I have written to the Hon. Karina Gould twice since May asking for her to implement urgent passport pick-up in Kelowna, and have yet to receive a response from the Minister," said Gray.

"The Liberal government owes the residents of Kelowna-Lake Country an answer."

The Kelowna office is unable to provide next day pick-up because it does not have the ability to print passports.

Gray says other smaller Census Metropolitan Areas do have that ability.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers added his voice, saying the level of service provided at the local office is extremely concerning.

"The Kelowna Chamber played a contributing role in the initial establishment of the passport office in Kelowna and we believe quick action to remedy this inequity is needed," said Rogers.

'We thank MP Gray for raising this important issue and believe such a move would not only better serve the citizens of BC’s interior but also help take a bit of pressure off passport offices in Metro Vancouver."