Kelowna recruiting workers for October municipal election

Photo: Contributed

If you’re civic-minded and looking for a little extra money, the City of Kelowna has just the job for you.

The city needs to hire around 300 workers to help with the municipal election in October. Positions include election official, alternate presiding election official and presiding election official.

Workers need to be available on October 5, 8, 12, 13, 14 and on general voting day on Oct. 15.

Election staff will work from 7 a.m. up to 9:30 p.m. on the designated days.

“Working as an election official is a chance to be involved in the community while gaining valuable insights into the election process,” said Laura Bentley, Kelowna’s chief election officer. “We’re looking for people who are passionate about our community and who enjoy connecting with people.”

The daily pay rate ranges between $265 and $475, and includes mandatory training sessions. Pay for the training sessions is built into the daily rate of pay for each position.

For more information click here.