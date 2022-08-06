Trial stemming from massive police raid set for March 2023

Photo: Calgary Police Service

A Kelowna man alleged to be behind the “ChronFather” website is scheduled to face trial in Alberta next year.

Chandler Cannon was charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 in Alberta after police raided several properties last December, including Cannon's Kelowna home, a second Kelowna home, and a rural property in Beaverdell.

The police investigation began in April 2021, when the Calgary Police Service began investigating the ChronFather.ca – an illicit online cannabis and psilocybin mushroom distributor.

An undercover officer purchased $300 in psilocybin and $270 in cannabis through the website in 2021, leading to the simultaneous search warrants being executed at properties in Calgary, Kelowna and Beaverdell on Dec. 7 and 8.

Police say they seized 2,636 kilograms of dried cannabis and cannabis plants, 7.2 kilograms of shatter, cannabis oils/resin and edibles, along with what they claimed was more than $85,000 worth of psilocybin in both dried and gummy forms.

Chandler, 40, was arrested at his Kelowna home, while his son, 20-year-old Tyson Ogilvie, and 21-year-old Reid Dahl were arrested in Calgary.

Now, Chandler is scheduled to face trial in Calgary on the possession over $5,000 charge in March of next year.

Meanwhile, Calgary residents Ogilvie and Dahl are facing charges of trafficking psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. They're scheduled to next appear in Calgary court on Aug. 24, but a trial date has yet to be set for them.

In addition to the criminal charges Cannon faces, the B.C. government is working to seize several properties it alleges were used in the commission of crimes, including a property on Kelowna's Rittich Road and on Beaverdell's Solomon Road where cannabis was allegedly being grown. The government is also working to seize Chandler's home in Kelowna's Black Mountain area.

The government is also seeking to seize more than $53,000 in cash police found at Cannon's home, along with a 2019 Ford F350 that's registered to Cannon's girlfriend.

Additionally, the government has frozen several bank accounts it claims contains money from the alleged criminal activity.

The Director of Civil Forfeiture says this unlawful activity includes drug trafficking, selling and cultivating illicit cannabis, laundering the proceeds of unlawful activity and failure to declare taxable income. But despite these allegations, Chandler has only been criminally charged with one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

In his response to the seizure claim, Cannon denies all of the allegations levelled against him, and he claims police breached his Charter rights during the investigation.

While the Crown must prove criminal charges “beyond a reasonable doubt,” civil matters face a lower standard of proof – “on a balance of probabilities.”

The Calgary Police Service alleges the thechronfather.ca collected more than $11 million through its illicit sales of cannabis and mushrooms in 2021 alone, before it was shut down in December. Police claim the site had been operating since August 2018.