Kelowna council will get a first look at new plans for The Wedge development

Photo: Contributed

New plans for small wedge-shaped piece of property on Water Street will come before Kelowna city council Monday.

Aptly named The Wedge, previous owners received council approval for a six-storey commercial building in June of 2020, but construction on the site never did take place.

The property went on the market earlier this year, but never did sell.

Owners have now come forward seeking development and development variance permits for a scaled down, two-storey office building on the site.

As with the original development, vehicle parking on such a narrow piece of property is non existent. The owners are proposing to pay $66,000 cash-in-lieu of the two required parking spaces.

The building is expected to include a restaurant on the main floor with office space above and a rooftop patio.