Another hot air balloon touches down in a Kelowna backyard

Rob Gibson

Another hot air balloon made an unexpected landing in the Glenmore area of Kelowna Friday morning.

The balloon touched down in the 1100 block of Mountain Ave. in the Glenmore area. Emergency crews responded to the area to make sure there were no injuries.

Residents in the area now tell Castanet that the balloon has now been packed up and the area is clear.

In the past balloons have landed in various locations throughout the Okanagan, Joy Klempner with Okanagan Ballooning says, "hot air balloons float in the direction of the wind."