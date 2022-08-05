RCMP and EHS converge on a home on Nickel Road

Photo: Brayden Ursel

RCMP have descended upon what neighbours call a notorious drug house on Nickel Road.

According to one neighbour, about a half dozen RCMP vehicles and two ambulances converged on the home at 235 Nickel Road.

It's unclear as to exactly why police have converged on the property.

Paramedics apparently performed CPR on one individual for several minutes.

Police were seen crawling through an upper window at one point.

RCMP are no stranger to the home.

In April, police were called after one person was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat.

Three weeks ago, police attended the home and neighbours said several firearms were removed.

Castanet has reached out to police for comment on the latest incident.