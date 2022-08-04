Large section of a tree falls near the foot of Knox Mountain

Photo: Contributed Part of a large willow tree came down in strong winds near the base of Knox Mountain Thursday, August 4, 2022.

A large section of what appears to be a willow tree has fallen near the base of Knox Mountain.

The tree took down an overhead service line when it toppled near the corner of Poplar Point Drive, around 4 p.m. It’s lying across a pathway next to a parking lot near the disc golf course.

A witness tells Castanet there were very strong winds at the time.

According to Environment Canada, wind gusts at the airport this afternoon were more than 60 km/h, with sustained wind speeds near 30 km/h.

The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene dealing with the downed service line and the tree. Traffic is blocked off at Broadway Ave. and Ellis Street as a precaution, so cars don't drive over the downed cable.