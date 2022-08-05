Mayor Basran says new videos posted on the city website address residents concerns, nothing more

Photo: City of Kelowna

Colin Basran is coming under fire from some circles as highly produced videos featuring the mayor talking about council's response to hot button issues drop on the city's Facebook page.

The campaign-style videos feature Mayor Basran speaking positively about steps city council has taken over the past four years to combat crime and community safety and bolster transportation options across the city.

The videos, released last Thursday and yesterday, are being panned by opponents who claim they are nothing more than campaign videos designed to make the mayor look good leading up to the Oct. 15 municipal election, and using taxpayer money to do so.

All while Basran has refused to say whether he will seek a third term.

A video, likely dealing with housing affordability, may be released next Thursday.

Despite the criticism, Basran says the videos are not campaign ads, but rather the latest in a series of videos he has appeared on addressing residents concerns and issues.

And, he says he will continue to address those concerns until his term is over.

"I am still the mayor last time I checked, and I will continue to be mayor even past the election date," Basran told Castanet News.

"I will continue to do everything I can to address our residents issues and concerns as I would any other time. That's exactly what's happening here."

Basran says the videos are nothing more than a response to the latest resident survey which showed community safety, transportation and affordability were all major concerns of residents.

However, he did acknowledge not releasing similar videos after previous citizen surveys.

"It's my job as mayor to let our residents know what we are doing to address these concerns, regardless of whether we are approaching an election or not. Residents deserve to know what's being done."

While Basran said the questions around the videos are justified, he also laid much of the blame for that criticism at the feet of Tom Dyas, who is taking a second run at the mayor's chair.

"I intend to work as hard as I can for our residents until the last day of this term. My commitment and focus on this job does not fluctuate based on others decisions and interest," added Basran.

Basran reiterated he had nothing to do with the production of the videos.

He also wouldn't divulge whether he will be seeking re-election in the fall.

Candidates have until Sept. 9 to officially file papers in order to be included on the ballot.