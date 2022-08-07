Ballet Kelowna presents the pop-up series: Dance by the Lake

Photo: Ballet of Kelowna

Ballet Kelowna has announced the launch of a pop-up series that brings the company to outdoor and alternative spaces in the community.

The inaugural edition of the series, Dance by the Lake, will take place at Kelowna City Park Aug. 24 to 27.

The series will features free dance classes, demonstrations, open viewing of company class and rehearsal, and culminates with a special evening performance as part of the Kelowna Made Festival.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to re-engage and re-connect with our community through our inaugural pop-up series event and showcase the amazing dance practitioners working in our region,” says Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando.

“Through an arts infrastructure grant from the BC Arts Council, we recently acquired of a large portable sprung dance floor allowing us to deliver programming outdoors and in non-traditional spaces. The community can expect to see Ballet Kelowna popping up in new and unusual places in the years to come, but we hope Dance by the Lake will become an annual summer event for the organization,” she added.



No previous dance experience is required to participate in the public dance classes, which run August 24 to 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a final intro to ballet class on August 27.

Local and visiting dance instructors will guide participants through basic combinations and movements in an assortment of fun and engaging dance styles including Grass and Hoop Dance, Disco, Kizomba, Flamenco, West Coast Swing, and Ballet.

Pre-registration is required for all public classes and is strongly recommended for the August 27 performance.



All Dance by the Lake activities are free or by donation.



For more information and to register for classes and the performance, visit balletkelowna.ca