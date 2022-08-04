Rock the Lake 2022 comes to Kelowna this weekend

Kelowna’s biggest summer music festival is returning to Prospera Place this weekend.

After three years away, Rock the Lake is holding a three-day party in the parking lot, featuring some very talented and well known rock bands.

GSL Group director George Fadel says this is shaping up to be the biggest and best Rock the Lake festival Kelowna has ever seen.

“We are incredibly excited for this, the show starts tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. We have a who’s who of classic rock bands coming to town, Grapes of Wrath, Flock of Seagulls, Nazareth, The Tea Party, Moist, Biff Naked. We’re so excited, it’s the biggest and best version of this show yet, so we simply cannot wait," said Fadel.

The GSL Group has been working hard to set up the stage and viewing area, flying in more than 30 workers from around the province to meet deadlines ahead of the big show.

“Countless, countless hours here. We’ve been working really since Monday, set up started then. So it’s not just about the stage obviously, it’s about everything around us, the fencing, the VIP area, you know our sponsor booths, everything else around us, right? There is so much going on, the lighting, the sound, everything’s got to be perfect," explained Fadel.

Longtime band Chilliwack will be making its Rock the Lake debut this weekend. Locked in to perform a 60-minute set this Sunday, lead singer Bill Henderson is excited to perform in front of fans again.

“Classic rock music is huge right now. It blows my mind that young people and older fans that still come out love this music … It’s really strong, we get really great responses – people sing the songs, they know the songs, they love the music – We just really enjoy playing for them and having fun with them," said Henderson.

If you’re in search of tickets to Rock the Lake, you can visit the box office or you can secure your tickets at RTLfestival.com