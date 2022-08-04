More gas stations in Kelowna running low on fuel

Photo: Rob Gibson Shell station at Hwy 33 and Gerstmar Rd.

More fuel shortage issues in the Okanagan.

The Shell stations at Gerstmar Road and Highway 33 and at Richter Street and Harvey Avenue only have one pump running.

An employee at Gerstmar Shell indicated he expects more fuel to be delivered soon but he couldn’t explain why the station was so low on fuel.

Signs are posted on all but one of the pumps at both locations and orange cones are set up to prevent people from stopping in the fuelling lanes.

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no regular, extra premium or diesel fuel available at all but one of the pumps at both of these Shell locations.

Esso stations ran into low fuel issues near the end of June due to an ethanol shortage at the Suncor Kamloops terminal.

Castanet reached out to Shell Canada for an explanation but did not receive a response.