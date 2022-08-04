Kelowna man lost 'significant amount of money' to online scam

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna man is out a “significant amount of money” after sending it to a stranger he had met online.

The Kelowna RCMP put out a warning Thursday, after receiving a report on July 7 about a man who had been scammed online.

“The Kelowna RCMP received a complaint from a Kelowna man who developed what he believed to be a friendship on-line with someone who portray herself as female,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

“This female initially told the gentleman she was in Ontario and then in a foreign country. The female asked to borrow money to cover debts and unexpected expenses.”

Const. Della-Paolera says the man “sent a significant amount of money to assist the woman.” He later asked for his money back, and offered her to move to Canada. But the woman ended the relationship and never returned the money.

“If the basis of the relationship is sending money to help out a person out of country that you have not met, please use caution,” said Const. Della-Paolera.

The Kelowna RCMP has provided the following warning signs for this “common internet scheme:”

Profiles that seem too perfect

Someone you haven’t met professing their love for you and trying to discourage you from speaking to family or friends about the relationship

They will get upset or act distressed if money isn’t sent

They may introduce you to their family to legitimize the relationship

“You can protect yourself by not giving out personal information, don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know, don’t invest on platforms you don’t know, protect on line accounts and never send money to someone you haven’t met,” Const. Della-Paolera said.