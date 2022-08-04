Pause in summer heat could bring lightning to Thompson-Okanagan

With the end of a heatwave that swept over the province, increasing wildfire activity, Environment Canada is now calling for a chance of thunder and lightning.

“We currently don’t have any severe thunderstorm watch in effect, but we do have a risk of thunderstorms late this morning and this afternoon for the Thompson-Okanagan, and with that obviously, we can see some lightning, some wind gusts and some heavy downpours,” said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

The BC Wildfire Service says a significant amount of rain would be needed in order to see some wildfire relief, and lightning in the forecast could spell trouble for forest fires, even with rainfall predicted in the area.

“In moist conditions a lightning strike may cause ignition but not immediately grow into a fire, but the heat can simmer for days or weeks, and then as the weather dries out and heats up again it can flare up into wildfires,” said wildfire information officer Melanie Bibeau.

According to Environment Canada, cities like Kamloops and Vernon could see up to 10 millimetres of rain, while Kelowna and Penticton may see less rain before another heat spike.

“Tomorrow, things stabilize a bit. There’s just going to be a chance of showers for mostly the Thompson area, and then the ridge kind of builds back this weekend and we could see temperatures return to the thirties by the end of the weekend,” said Sekhon.

As wildfire season burns through the Okanagan summer, residents of Kelowna can enjoy a cooler week with highs of 23 on Thursday, before a rise to 30-plus this weekend.