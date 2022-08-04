Denim on the Diamond releases full lineup for first two-day event

Photo: Denim on the Diamond Denim on the Diamond in October 2021.

Kelowna's home-grown Denim on the Diamond music festival has announced its full lineup, a month before the now two-day event kicks off.

Ten bands will take to the stage at King Stadium in downtown Kelowna Sept. 2-3, for the festival's fourth year. Denim kicked off in 2018 with a one-day event, and while the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, Denim managed to return last October.

Organizer Mitch Carefoot and Kurt Jory announced a handful of this year's performers last spring, but this week, they announced all 10 bands who'll be performing. They include:

Matt Maeson (Virginia)

The Reklaws (Ontario)

JJ Wilde (Kitchener)

The Blue Stones (Windsor)

Delaney Jane (Toronto)

Tebey (Nashville)

Coleman Hell (Thunder Bay)

Boy Golden (Winnipeg)

Jodie B (Kelowna)

Blonde Diamond (Vancouver)

While Wilderado was initially announced last April, the band has had to pull out.

Carefoot says Friday tickets are almost sold out, while Saturday and two-day tickets are still available. Ticket information can be found here.

Carefoot and Jory have kept busy in 2022, recently hosting the inaugural Island Time music festival in Kelowna's Waterfront Park. In April, the pair brought The Arkells and Lights to Big White for AltiTunes as well.