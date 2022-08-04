Someone poisoned this 60-year-old elm tree in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna A 60-year-old elm tree at 900 Manhattan Drive in Kelowna was recently poisoned.

The City of Kelowna is trying to find the person responsible for the "senseless" vandalism of trees on public property.

The city says a large elm tree was recently poisoned and later died at 900 Manhattan Drive. Unfortunately, the connected root system in trees also resulted in the death of seven aspen trees.

“These intentional acts of harm to our trees are really tragic and senseless,” said urban forestry technician Tara Bergeson.

“With all the benefits that trees provide our city, the big question when it comes to tree vandalism is ‘why’? The elm on Manhattan was a mature tree providing shade, helping to clean the neighbourhood’s air and beautifying the street.”

The elm tree has been there for more than 60 years and its removal will cost taxpayers $5,000.

A $50,000 fine can be given to anyone caught vandalizing or removing trees from city property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kelowna at 250-469-8500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).