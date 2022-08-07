KCT will hold a special celebration to commemorate its 60th anniversary

Photo: KCT Gary Cable

The Kelowna Community Theatre is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in style.

Since opening its doors Sept. 13, 1962, KCT has been home to world-class music, dance, theatre and comedy in the Central Okanagan.

To celebrate, the theatre will host a special anniversary presentation of The Gary Cable Project Sept. 16 and 17.

The Gary Cable Project, led by renowned pianist and musical director Gary Cable, is a Kelowna-based nine-piece band whose members have performed and recorded with acclaimed artists such as Barbra Streisand, Bryan Adams, Ray Chalres, Sarah McLachlan and the Pointer Sisters.

The group will perform with special guest Rosemary Thompson and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Rosemary and the OSO,” says Cable.

“The OSO was one of the first organizations to perform at KCT way back in 1962, so it’s very special to have the chance to bring them to the stage as part of this anniversary celebration.”

Proceeds from the performances will be shared between the Gary Cable Foundation and the Central Okanagan Foundation and will be used to support local arts and culture organizations.

Anniversary celebrations will also include a community open house to showcase enhancements made at the theatre on Sept. 13.

“The pandemic has certainly been challenging, but it’s also given us the chance to revitalize our facility to ensure it continues to serve our patrons, presenters and local cultural community well into its retirement years,” says Caroline Ivey, manager of KCT.

“Now, with restrictions eased, we can’t wait to welcome our community back to the theatre to show off all our recent upgrades and celebrate this exciting milestone. And what better way to celebrate than with one of Canada’s most acclaimed musical acts.”

The open house begins at 11 a.m. with tours at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Gary Cable Project can be purchased online, by phone at 250-762-5050, or at the SelectYourTickets box office at Prospera Place.