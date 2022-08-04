CRIS is bringing an Adaptive Amazing Race to Kelowna and Vernon

Photo: Adaptive Adventures

An Adaptive Amazing Race is coming to Kelowna and Vernon.

The Community Recreational Initiatives Society created a goal to raise funds to support ongoing programs supporting people living with disability to get outside and get active.

The CRIS Adaptive Amazing Race will have teams traverse a course of physical, mental, planning and team based challenges, interfaced with adaptive equipment.

The race will take place in Vernon at Polson Park on August 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m and and in Kelowna at Mission Creek Park on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teams will be made up of four to six members.

If you are unable to participate as a team this year, CRIS is looking for prize sponsors and general event fundraising.

