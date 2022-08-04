Kelowna only major community in the Central Okanagan without a citizens patrol

Photo: RDCO One of the RDCO Community Policing Citizens Patrol vehicles.

Despite having the country’s highest crime rate, the City of Kelowna doesn’t have one crime prevention tool that is being used by surrounding communities.

There is no Citizens Patrol program in the largest city in the Okanagan.

Castanet reached out to the RCMP and the City of Kelowna to ask why not but wasn’t able to get a clear answer.

Roy Morgan is the RCMP Community Policing Volunteer Coordinator for the Regional District of Central Okanagan/RCMP Support Services and is in charge of the Citizens Patrol programs in West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

He says at one time there was a volunteer citizens patrol in Kelowna, but he doesn’t know what happened to it.

Morgan says there are just over 60 volunteers in the West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland groups. They have marked vehicles provided by the municipalities and go out on patrol most days of the week.

Morgan explains that they work in teams and act as extra eyes and ears for the RCMP.

“They have cell phones. They can contact the watch commander who’s on duty that day if they come across anything.

“It’s not a confrontational program or anything like that. They are eyes and ears for the RCMP in neighbourhoods and in communities and shopping areas. They will patrol around parking lots like in Walmart, Winners, those types of places, at busy times and in residential areas.

“They’re just a visible deterrent for any criminal opportunists who are out there thinking of committing some crime,” said Morgan.

He calls the program very successful and says some volunteers have up to 30 years of service.

“They’ve given up the most important thing they have really, their own time, to volunteer for the police and volunteer in their communities to make their communities safer places to live, just by their patrolling. It’s definitely a visible deterrent,” Morgan adds.

He doesn’t have any specific statistics to prove the patrols work but he says there are fewer break-ins to vehicles at busy times like Christmas and similar crimes are reduced by the presence of the Citizens Patrol vehicles.

The volunteers also use an app to run license plates through the RCMP data system to check for stolen vehicles. They also work with ICBC on traffic safety, setting up speed reader boards around the communities where they operate.

At a news conference Wednesday, the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment was asked about a private Facebook group that recently popped up called Take Back Kelowna. The Facebook description says it’s merely a group of concerned citizens working with other local groups to help report stolen items and crimes in progress, but has prompted concerns about vigilantism.

Supt. Kara Triance noted that citizens have every right to be frustrated when their property is stolen. “Or they are trying to use public spaces and they’re not able to do so because they are impacted by those who are struggling with substance use issues and or addictions.

“Those challenges are affecting our citizens. It’s wearing and it's tiring, but my push and my call to the public would be to respond with compassion and to respond with an appropriate response, which is to call the RCMP and allow us to deal with this.”