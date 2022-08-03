Traffic reduced to one lane westbound on Harvey following collision between a vehicle and motorcycle

Photo: Rob Gibson

Westbound traffic along Harvey has been slowed while emergency crews deal with the aftermath of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in front of the entrance to the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane as a result of the crash. Emergency crews at the scene are in the process of removing both vehicles and should have the road fully reopened soon.

Pictures from the scene show a silver sedan with significant damage to the rear door on the passenger side.

Air bags along the passenger side of the vehicle also deployed.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to KGH with undetermined injuries.