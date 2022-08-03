Susan Ames officially declares intention to seek a seat on city council

Photo: Contributed Susan Ames

The president of the Kelowna South Central Association of Neighbourhoods (KSAN) wants to add a new title to her resume - city councillor.

Susan Ames announced this week she will run for one of eight seats on council when voters head to the polls Oct. 15.

Ames points to her experience as an environmental consultant over a span of 30 years, in which she carried out "numerous impact analyses, wrote and reviewed technical reports and developed long range plans," a news release states.

Her PhD research was in climate change.

Ames says she has a "good understanding" of the workings of city hall, and will bring that knowledge, expertise, technical awareness, energy and in depth understanding of environmental sustainability, community and social issues to the council table.

Since assuming her duties as KSAN president, Ames says she has reviewed city zoning, the 2040 OCP and various projects in the city.

She recently spoke out against the 46-storey downtown UBCO tower project before council.

"The city has challenging decisions ahead, and needs people like Susan who is well-equipped to make those decisions."