Ghost guns and parts seized following raids in West Kelowna and Lumby

A "significant" number of ghost guns have been taken off the streets following two separate raids on homes in the Okanagan.

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) says it made the seizures after intercepting parts coming into the country at international mail centres.

CBSA officials say the 3-D printed parts are mailed into Canada and assembled as "ghost guns" which have no serial number and are untraceable.

The latest seizure occurred after CBSA officers identified firearm parts arriving by international mail in both Toronto and Vancouver.

That led investigators to look into the people importing the parts.

As a result of the investigation, agents raided homes in both West Kelowna and Lumby.

On April 27, CBSA officers say a 3-D printer was in the process of creating a lower receiver for a handgun when they raided a home in West Kelowna.

Six more handgun lower receivers were also seized. A 46-year-old man was arrested and released pending further investigation.

The following day investigators seized a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, nine unregistered long guns, a prohibited knife, a stun gun and four canisters of ammunition during the raid on a home in Lumby.

A 27-year-old man who officials say was prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and also released pending further investigation.

“Canada Border Services Agency officers remain on alert to seize smuggled firearms and firearm parts. This continues to be a top priority for the Agency and an important way we contribute to Canada’s public safety, protecting the communities we serve on a daily basis," said CBSA intelligence and enforcement director John Linde.

Between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 30, 2022, the Pacific Region of the CBSA have seized 581 firearms at ports of entry and another 218 while executing border-related search warrants.