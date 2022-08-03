193809
Kelowna  

Police investigate shooting at Kelowna gas station

Shooting at gas station

Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night at the Shell gas station at Benvoulin and K.L.O Roads.

Details are limited at this point, but a Kelowna RCMP spokesperson says the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Police became aware of the shooting when a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

Interior Health confirmed The Kelowna General Hospital emergency department was put on restricted access last evening as a precaution at the request of the RCMP.

"It was re-opened when we received an all clear from police," IH said in a release.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. A full news release is expected later today.

The gas station has since reopened for businesses, but orange chalk markings remain at the scene of the shooting.

