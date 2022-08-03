Overnight shooting victim not expected to survive

Photo: Madison Erhardt 1850 KLO Rd

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

The victim in Tuesday night's shooting is “connected to criminal organizations,” according to Kelowna's top cop.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Supt. Kara Triance reiterated the victim is not expected to survive the shooting, after he was shot outside the Shell gas station near the corner of K.L.O. and Benvoulin roads at about 10 p.m.

Police were alerted to the shooting by staff at Kelowna General Hospital, when the victim was dropped off by someone in a vehicle. Supt. Triance said they have yet to identify the person who dropped the victim off, and a suspect has yet to be identified in the shooting.

Supt. Triance said she's unable to say the shooting was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict at this time, but she said the victim is connected to criminal organizations

“This individual is known to police and is connected to criminal organizations," she said. "So there will be a substantial investigation that goes on and continued updates as we progress in this investigation.”

The Kelowna RCMP is “working very closely” with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – B.C.'s anti-gang police agency.

“It is always concerning to me when we have violence in public spaces and organized crime-related activity in our community; that to me is deeply concerning,” Supt. Triance said.

“However we believe this was a targeted incident [involving] extremely focused individuals who were well known to one another.”

She noted investigators do not believe the shooting had any connection to last Friday's murder.

UPDATE: noon

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a Lower Mainland man is at Kelowna General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound he received late Tuesday night.

In a news release, police say an "unidentified associate" took the man to KGH at about 10 p.m. The hospital was placed on lockdown as a result.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera says the shooting victim is not expected to survive his injuries.

Police have confirmed the shooting took place outside the Shell gas station at the corner of KLO and Benvoulin. Indications are the shooting is connected with people well known to police.

“Incidents of this nature are concerning to say the least, it is our belief that this was a targeted incident. The police would like to assure the public that there is a team of dedicated resources assigned to this investigation and want to ensure that the public that the safety of the citizens of Kelowna remains our primary focus” said inspector Beth McAndie.

The Kelowna RCMP are asking that if anyone has dash cam recordings or was a witness to this incident to please contact the RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

Or leave an anonymous tip at The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.net

Photo: Madison Erhardt

ORIGINAL 10:15 a.m.

Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night at the Shell gas station at Benvoulin and KLO Roads.

Details are limited at this point, but a Kelowna RCMP spokesperson says the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Police became aware of the shooting when a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

Interior Health confirmed The Kelowna General Hospital emergency department was put on restricted access last evening as a precaution at the request of the RCMP.

"It was re-opened when we received an all clear from police," IH said in a release.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. A full news release is expected later today.

The gas station has since reopened for businesses, but orange chalk markings remain at the scene of the shooting.