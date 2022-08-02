Hedge blaze highlights why homeowners might want to remove cedars and junipers from their yards

Cindy White

It was a frightening sight, especially for those who live in the neighbourhood.

A cedar hedge went up in flames in a matter of minutes at the corner of Highway 33 and Molnar Road on Monday.

You can see similar sound barriers and hedges all over the city, but they just aren’t a good fit in the Central Okanagan’s hot, dry climate.

“They contain a lot of volatile oils, and so they burn very hot,” said urban forester Tara Bergeson.

“Particularly cedar and juniper, collect a lot of dead material inside. So that can act essentially like a match, where you have the oils on the outside for the starter and then they burn very easily after that.”

She says it's a good example of why you should remove the plants proactively, where at all possible to FireSmart your property.

Earlier this year, the City of Kelowna got proactive on its own land, removing cedars, junipers and other shrubs and plants that pose a fire hazard. It also offered a free FireSmart community chipping pilot program to any homeowners in the zones where crews were working, who wanted to clear out fire tinder.

“Over the approximately two-and-a-half months that we ran the program, we collected just under 100 metric tonnes of hazardous material from homes,” said Bergeson.

Bergeson adds that a fire-resistant privacy fence is your best option but if you want to replace the cedars or junipers with other shrubs, consider something native to this part of North America.

“You can look at things like a native plant that’s called Oregon grape. It can grow quite high and get quite dense. Barberry is another option, boxwood and California lilac are all options that can work within what we call our plant-hardiness zone. So with our climate, with our weather,” she explains.

Bergeson is hoping to offer the community chipping program again next year, and expand it to even more communities across Kelowna.

You can find details of the program and other FireSmart tips here.