A third candidate has come forward with the intention of running for mayor of Kelowna

The list of people who have secured nomination papers for the position of mayor in Kelowna has grown to three.

But, none is named Tom Dyas or Colin Basran - although that appears to be just a matter of time.

Elizabeth Angelopoulos picked up mayoralty papers Tuesday, joining David Habib and Glendon Smedley who had already done so.

Dyas, who finished second to Basran in 2018, has already announced his intention to run for the city's top political job.

He is already active on social media.

All signs seem to be pointing toward Basran also running for a third term. While he has yet to formally announce his intentions, Basran has been featured in campaign-style video on both his, and the city's Facebook Page.

The list of those who have secured council packages also grew by two after Silky Babbar and Scott Blackwell picked up nomination forms.

The number of people picking up nomination forms now sits at 28, including only one incumbent, Loyal Wooldridge.

Only one nomination package has been picked up for school trustee by a person who wished to remain anonymous.

Prospective candidates can begin returning completed forms Aug. 30.