Traffic slow on Harvey Avenue after minor crash

Photo: Rob Gibson

Motorists are reporting significant delays on Harvey Avenue through the centre of Kelowna.

There was a minor crash near the intersection of Burtch Road shortly before 4 p.m. that is causing significant delays when combined with summer, rush-hour traffic.

The crash has now been cleared but a backlog remains.

A caller to Castanet said many of the side roads in the area are clogged with drivers trying to avoid the traffic.

Anyone traveling through the area should expect delays for the rest of the afternoon commute.