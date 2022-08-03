'Nothing is imminent': Shadow Ridge operators say there is plenty of life still in the course, despite city ownership

Photo: Shadow Ridge

A Kelowna golf course says it has suffered a loss in business since it was announced the land under it was sold to the City of Kelowna.

Shadow Ridge Golf Course was purchased by the City of Kelowna back in 2016 for $5.4 million to make way for the eventual expansion of the Kelowna International Airport.

Here we are six years later, and the course is still operating. In fact, new operators, Monaghan Golf Inc. signed another 5-year lease extension in 2021 after airport expansion plans were delayed by the pandemic.

"We wish to refute the notion that Shadow Ridge is going anywhere," said Tom Monaghan, president of Monaghan Golf.

"Due to public misunderstanding over the status of Shadow Ridge as an airport asset, and many articles published online which reflect that readers think Shadow Ridge has already been appropriated by the airport, we have suffered from diminished public reputation and a decline in playership.”

The issue of the loss of Kelowna's golf courses has become an election issue with mayoral candidate Tom Dyas pledging to fight to stop the re-development of Kelowna Springs. Michaelbrook Golf Course has been caught up in similar discussions since the city designated their land for ball fields, but they declared last week they have no plans to sell.

Monaghan says his company has plans for improvements at Shadow Ridge after signing the five-year deal with the city last year.

“We're golf people, we know if the greens, tee boxes and fairways, are good, you're gonna get people coming back. That's where we're focusing a lot of our efforts right now,” says Monaghan.

He says the they are also working with the City of Kelowna on long term plans alongside the airport expansion.

“We're confident that it's going to be a golf course," said Monaghan. "When we get to the end of the five-year lease and sit down with the people at the airport and talk about what comes next. It's an important piece, there's not a lot of walkable golf courses in Kelowna at this price."

"The message that we're getting out now is that it's going to be a golf course for a long time. Nothing is imminent."