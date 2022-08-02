Seven things you need to know about Big White's Freeride Days

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

In just a few days, Big White Ski Resort will be hosting its largest event of the summer and one of the biggest mountain bike events in B.C.

Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival takes place Aug. 4 to 6 after a hiatus in 2020 and a break from spectators in 2021.

Here is what you need to know to prepare for the three-day mountain bike extravaganza.

Getting to Big White

Enjoy a 45-minute, scenic drive from Kelowna up to Big White by following Highway 33 until you hit Big White Road. Once you arrive, there is free parking in Happy Valley as well as the main village. It is expected to be quite busy so it’s recommended you park in Happy Valley and ride up on Lara’s Gondola.

What to bring and wear

It’s typically about six to 10 degrees cooler at Big White compared to Kelowna. Be sure to bring lots of water, sunscreen and bug spray, and to make your viewing more comfortable, a folding chair.

Event schedule

The professional riders will spend their mornings practising for the big events in the afternoons. The first event of the weekend—the Bronze Men’s Slopestyle—takes place Thursday, Aug. 4.

On Friday morning, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., you’ll be able to watch the finals for a new event — the Dual Slalom. That afternoon, cheer on the Groms, the Bronze Women’s Slopestyle and in the evening, check out the Whip Off and Best Trick competitions in the Slopestyle Centre.

The big event takes place Saturday—the Gold Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen. Find more schedule information here.

Site map

The Slopestyle Centre is located in Happy Valley, where the Adventure Park activities are located in the winter. A merchandise and market expo, live DJs and food and beverage area is also on location.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Where to stay

Big White is offering a special deal for those attending Freeride Days. You can save 10% on accommodation at the Inn at Big White between Aug. 3 and 7 with rooms starting at just $103.50 per night. Plus, there’s a pool!

If you are planning on pulling up your RV for the weekend, you can book an RV spot in Happy Valley by calling 250.765.8888 or emailing [email protected]

Where to eat

There are plenty of places to rehydrate and replenish at the resort, including the beer and food gardens (with live music) for the event in Happy Valley. Or, head up to the village and enjoy an ice-cold pint and burger on The Woods outdoor patio, cool off with an ice cream at Globe Cafe, grab a quick and healthy bite at Tea Bar Cafe, and unwind after an adventure-filled day at everyone’s favourite pub, Snowshoe Sam’s. Sushi is available at Sasquatch Sushi in StoneBridge.

For those packing their own lunch, there are plenty of picnic tables and designated eating areas throughout the resort. Be sure to pack away everything you bring, and use the garbage and recycling cans available in busy areas.

Other activities

Since you are driving all the way up, you should check out what else the resort has to offer. The lift-accessible bike park will be open all weekend with the Bullet Chair running at 10 a.m. each morning from Thursday to Sunday. Access the hiking trails by foot, or by purchasing a scenic chairlift ride ticket up to Rhonda Lake, and make your way back to the village. Along the way you’ll spot wildlife, wildflowers and fairy doors.

Big White’s nine-hold disc golf course will also be open, located below the main village. Disc golf rentals are available in the Village Centre Mall.

Want to get closer to the action? Big White is currently looking for eager and enthusiastic volunteers to join the team – you can sign up, here. Volunteers will be provided with a free lunch, free scenic lift ticket, and a commemorative t-shirt.