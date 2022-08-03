Proposed prices for federal gun buyback all over the place, say local gun owners

Photo: Castanet Staff Dan Shemley

The federal government revealed its plan for buying back now-banned weapons and now wants to hear from Canadians before August 28.

“Public Safety Canada is seeking feedback on the proposed compensation amounts for individual firearm owners,” said the feds in a news release.

Ottawa says a proposed price list for individual firearms is based on market prices and the compensation amounts will be finalized in the coming months.

The banned firearms represent more than 1,500 firearm models and variants that have been categorized into 11 firearm categories:

AR Platform firearms such as the M16, AR-10 and AR-15 rifles, and the M4 carbine: $1,337

Beretta Cx4 Storm: $1,317

CZ Scorpion EVO 3 carbine and CZ Scorpion EVO 3 pistol: $1,291

M14 Rifle: $2,612

Robinson Armament XCR rifle: $2,735

Ruger Mini-14 rifle: $1,407

SG-550 rifle and SG-551 carbine: $6,209

SIG Sauer MCX, MPX forearms such as the SIG Sauer SIG MPX carbine, and the SIG Sauer SIG MPX pistol: $2,369

Vz58 rifle: $1,139

Firearms with a bore diameter of 20 mm or greater – other than one designed exclusively for the purpose of neutralizing explosive devices: $2,684

Firearms capable of discharging a projectile with a muzzle energy greater than 10,000 joules: $2,819

Dan Shemley, secretary of the Joe Rich Sportsman Association and manager at Great North Precision, says responsible gun owners like himself are finding the price list a bit confusing.

He says the feds appear to be ready to overpay for certain models while dramatically underpaying for others.

"Some people are about to get a sweet deal," Shemley said, using an example of a Norinco CQA semi-automatic rifle he paid $600 for in 2017 that Ottawa is now offering about $1,300 for.

"Which is fine with my bank balance right now, but it leaves me scratching my head as to how this is a proper program. There is no mention of percentages for the condition or special accessories that are meant for the specific guns — spare magazines being a perfect example, without the rifle there is no point in keeping magazines,” Shemley said.

At the other end of the spectrum, owners of a 50BMG long-range rifle, which can cost well in excess of $10,000, are being offered just $2,800.

The federal government says the buyback price list is based on what Canadians may have paid to purchase these guns prior to the policy change in the wake of the Nova Scotia mass shooting in 2020.

Between now and Aug. 28, the federal government wants input from firearms owners, businesses and the gun industry on the proposed compensation amounts. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the aim is to get firearms out of Canadian communities while fairly compensating current owners.

Once the consultation period ends, the government says that known firearm owners will be contacted about the buyback. The Liberals have already implemented an amnesty period until Oct. 20, 2023, allowing lawful owners of these prohibited firearms to be protected from criminal liability while they take the steps required to comply.