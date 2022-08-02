Peter Truch seeking council seat on platform of truth and transparency

Photo: Facebook

Peter Truch believes Kelowna residents deserve the truth, and he's running for a seat on city council to give it to them.

And, he says he is involving the provincial ombudsperson to do it.

In officially announcing his candidacy for one of eight seats on Kelowna council in the Oct. 15 election, Truch says he is involving the Office of the Ombudsperson to "investigate and get to the truth of why city senior management and council is stonewalling on releasing information."

He claims transparency around $250 million in transportation projects remains unanswered, and safety is being compromised with deaths in bike lanes and fire department staffing levels not meeting "best practices" for highrises.

Truch, who ran unsuccessfully for the Green Party in Kelowna West during the last provincial election, claims city staff has, for years, "intentionally withheld information from both its residents and council."

He says the city has an affordability crisis, livability crisis, environmental impacts are ignored and council continually makes decisions which violate its own policies.

"It's clear as day now that Kelowna needs a voice that knows what the heck is going on here, one that is educated in city processes and legal requirements," said Truch in his release.

Truch says as a former city staffer, he can provide that voice.

"It may not always result in a decision that an individual wants, but it needs to be the best decision on balance for all, clearly laid out how the decision was arrived at, and based upon studies and facts, not half truths, conjecture and razzle-dazzle sales pitches.”