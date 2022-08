Photo: Brad Cummins

A row of cedar hedges went up in flames this morning in the Molnar Road area of Kelowna.

The fire happened about 6:40 a.m. along Highway 33, and smoke could also be seen coming from the roof of a garage at the home.

Neighbours put their garden hoses on the fire before firefighters arrived.

Witness Brad Cummins said they appeared to knock down the flames quickly.

"It looks like everyone is OK," he told Castanet.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.