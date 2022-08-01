Heat warning to be lifted, but seasonal temperatures not expected until the end of the week

Cindy White

The end of the BC Day long weekend will also mark the end of the heat wave for the Okanagan and Thompson regions.

Holiday Monday will likely be the last day this week with temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The heat warning that was issued last week is expected to be lifted by Environment Canada on Monday morning.

“We’re anticipating conditions to be below heat warning criteria,” said meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

“Conditions will still be anywhere up to five degrees above seasonal. So, while it will remain hot, the heat warning won’t be in effect.”

Monday’s highs will range from 34 C in the North and Central Okanagan to 35 C in Kamloops and 37 C in the Osoyoos area.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still be in the 30s, but just barely.

“Moving into mid-week, that’s when conditions start to cool off,” explains Dosanjh.

“There’s a system much farther west, kind of in the Bering Sea, that will eventually make its way over to the Okanagan. That’s when we’ll start to see, Wednesday evening possibly, increased cloud cover and more unsettled conditions.

“So then we could possibly see some precipitation, in terms of showers,” he said.

While the moisture is needed, those showers could also come with some lightning, which raises the risk of sparking more wildfires.

Also of concern on Monday are wind gusts of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in some areas. That could cause problems for firefighters battling blazes including the Keremeos Creek wildfire, near Apex Mountain.

By next weekend, Environment Canada is forecasting mainly clear conditions with daytime highs in the mid-20s to low 30s, right around normal for the first week of August.