A small, private plane with mechanical issues was blocking the runway at Kelowna international airport Sunday morning.

The single-engine aircraft contacted the tower to report mechanical issues and while it was able to safely land, it wasn’t able to taxi off the runway.

A team at the airport was working to remove the plane.

In the meantime, other aircraft, including commercial flights, were in a holding pattern.

The runway was expected to reopen at 10 a.m.