Parks Alive goes country for long weekend

Festivals Kelowna brought kicking country music to Parks Alive in downtown Kelowna for the long weekend. It’s a free way for people in the community to enjoy the summer weather while listening to some talented local artists.

Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna says there was a variety of different country music to listen to.

“People are going to come down on this beautiful sunny evening and they’re going to catch four country acts. You’re going to hear everything from new country to old school country, some kicking country, so lots to see and lots to hear,” explained Mills.

Local country singer Shalisa hit the stage on night two of Kickin’ Country, bringing a variety of different musical talents to her solo act in front of a large Kelowna crowd.

“They have music all summer with a whole bunch of bands and a whole bunch of solo artists, and they asked me to do part of their country night tonight. So I am actually opening up the night with a small country set. I’m a solo artist and I do a little bit of drums with my feet, and a little bit of guitar and a lot of vocals," smiled Shalisa.

The country singer says she got away from country music for a bit before realizing how much it brings people together.

“I liked it when I was younger and then I kind of got out of it, but then I got really back into it and there’s always something about country that always draws somebody back and you’re just grounded when you listen to country. It’s just a good feel type of music, you know?”

Parks Alive will feature 50 events downtown this summer until the end of August.