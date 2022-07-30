CedarCreek named WineAlign’s 2022 Winery of the Year

Photo: Contributed CedarCreek Estate Winery has been named Canada?s 2022 Winery of the Year in the WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

After more than 40 years of growing and making wine, CedarCreek Estate Winery has been named Canada’s 2022 Winery of the Year, topping all 251 producers entered in the WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

“Making it to the top of the list may sound easy, but it is a journey,” wrote co-head judge Anthony Gismondi. “You don’t become Canada’s Winery of the Year out of the blue, especially in the highly competitive market of premium wine production.”

But that wasn’t the only B.C. winery to win at the awards, which were judged in Penticton and Niagara Falls in June. Founded by Gismondi and fellow “wine nut” David Lawrason, “The Nationals” are the largest and most respected Canadian wine competition. This year, 24 judges tasted 1,890 entries from eight provinces. Among the Top 25 wineries in Canada, 16 were from B.C., and nine from Ontario.

Kelowna’s SpearHead Winery was named the Best Performing Small Winery of the Year. It also won 16 medals including a coveted Platinum Medal and seven Gold. “Sixteen medals overall are the kind of consistency that is tough to beat,” the judges wrote, “and consistency is what The Nationals are built to measure.

For CedarCreek, the top award is sweet recognition of a major makeover. The winery is one of the province’s oldest, but it has come a long way since 1980 when it was called Uniacke and produced wines from hybrid grapes. In 1986, the Fitzpatrick family purchased it, renamed it CedarCreek and planted some of the Okanagan’s earliest Pinot Noir vines. It won a barrel full of awards in the early 2000s under winemaker Tom DiBello.

More recently, the winery was purchased by Anthony von Mandl, who has led a renaissance of the winery that includes transforming the vineyards to 100 per cent organic and mostly biodynamic farming. Credit is also due to skilled winemaker Taylor Whelan, who is developing a reputation for his vibrant wines. In the cellar, he keeps things as natural and low-intervention as possible, with wild ferments, wild malolactic fermentation and wines that are bottled unfined and unfiltered.

“We discovered throughout the competition that the wines are born with natural energy and electricity that is difficult to ignore,” Gismondi wrote, adding, “As the winery sets its sights on land north of 50 degrees in Lake Country and beyond, there is sure to be plenty more energy involved in the years to come.”

The winners

Here are the Top 25 Wineries in Canada, according to the 2022 WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada (The Nationals).