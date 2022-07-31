Big White tests a co-working event so skiers can get a jump on the weekend

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is testing out a new way to bring more people to the mountain.

The resort will be hosting a co-working event for the first time at the end of August that is hoped will attract the working crowd.

The Big White and Boundary Country Regional Chambers of Commerce are teaming up on the event that could lead to the opening of Canada’s highest altitude co-working centre.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for folks who work in Kelowna and have a condo up at the mountain to start the weekend a day early. Come up to the mountain and work out of our co-working space on Friday, then roll right into your weekend and hop on the lifts with your bike,” says Andrew Zwicker, rural business advisor with the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The bar and dining room of the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar will be converted into a scene that could take place in Manhattan or Silicon Valley, only at a mile-high altitude, complete with wifi, coffee and awe-inspiring views.

The first event will take place on Friday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar. For a $10 fee people will get access to a comfortable working space for up to 30 people, wifi and printers as well free coffee and an apres-work beverage/social from 4 - 5 p.m.

The group is working on funding to continue with a full feasibility study and business plan for the potential permanent space.

“We’ve got a few very exciting irons in the fire with a few big name partners I can’t name just yet that are keen to get on board and help this dream come to fruition. It’s been a great team effort so far and continues to draw in new talent. I’m confident we’ll do something great with this group,” says Zwicker.

Anyone interested in attending can get more information by emailing [email protected] or calling 250-231-9878.