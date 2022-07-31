The Okanagan film sector is looking for workers

Photo: Okanagan Film Commission

If you’ve ever wanted to work in the movie business, the Okanagan could be the place for you.

The film and TV sector in the Okanagan is booming. That means producers need crew members.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland says the time is now if you’ve ever dreamed of working in the movie business.

“If you have ever wanted to work in film and television, want to know what the job opportunities are, where to find jobs, what would you be suitable for based on your current skills, Take 2, Okanagan Film Fundamentals is for you.”

Take 2 is a three-day boot camp which runs September 23 to 25. The event is designed to help kick-start careers in the Okanagan film and television industry.

“Attendees will experience two days of classroom and hands-on practical training from award-winning professionals and, on day 3, those gained experiences will be put into practice in the making of a short film,” says Summerland.

The boot camp is presented by the Okanagan Film Commission, Westbank First Nation and the Centre of Arts & Technology Kelowna.

“Some of the most talented people in Film and Television will lead workshops that will guide attendees in understanding what types of jobs are available, what they are best suited to, what skills are needed, and where they fit in,” Summerland says.

The workshops will also help those who already have skills, such as electrical, construction, painting, retail, office, fashion and more to determine how to transition skills to film and television industry.

Summerland says there is also an opportunity for would-be actors being led by Tempest Theatre and Film Society on September 10 and 11.

To register or for more information click here.