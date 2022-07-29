Campfires are now banned in all Central Okanagan municipalities

Photo: BC Conservation Service

Campfires are now banned across the Central Okanagan.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced Friday afternoon effective immediately, campfires in all municipalities and electoral area fire service areas are prohibited.

The campfire prohibition is due to extreme temperatures and a high to extreme fire danger rating.

The ban, which includes all municipalities from Peachland to Lake Country and rural fire service areas, is in effect until further notice.

Those caught violating the ban are subject to fines and could be charged the cost of the fire department response.

Residents and visitors are also reminded that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished and motorists are reminded to use ashtrays and avoid throwing smoking materials out the window.

Smoking is also prohibited in local parks, children's play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails.

The use of fireworks are also prohibited.

The safe use of campfires is still allowed within provincial parks and lands outside a municipality or local fire protection area.