RCMP respond to new Facebook group 'Take Back Kelowna'

Photo: Take Back Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is trying to discourage vigilante groups from forming in the city after the launch of a new Facebook group ‘Take Back Kelowna.'

“Honestly, I've tried to reach out to them, but they won't even accept me in their Facebook group,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The new group’s mission statement says, “we are merely a group of concerned citizens working with other local groups getting stolen items back as well as reporting areas of concern.”

Castanet has reached out to the organizers of the group to find out more about their activities and what they hope to accomplish but did not receive a response.

As of Friday, the group has 356 members.

“As we all know, crime and theft in Kelowna are out of control. Thieves and the homeless are getting away with stealing from the hard-working public, with next to no repercussions," says the Facebook group.

"RCMP have their hands tied, and resources are very slim. As a property owner who has had things stolen, and trespassers on my property almost every few weeks, I think it's time us citizens band together and start to work out a plan to patrol the city and help out this wonderful community."

Della-Paolera says, so far, the group's activities have been limited to social media. But after the rise of a vigilante group in Penticton, the police in Kelowna would prefer if the idea didn't gain traction.

"And what took place in, quite frankly, Langley, we're just concerned that people are going to go out there and put themselves in maybe legal jeopardy or in harm's way trying to take things into their own hands instead of relying on the police,” Della-Paolera added.

In Kamloops, Jessie Simpson has just returned home after being nearly killed six years ago in a case of mistaken vigilante justice.

RCMP is encouraging people to continue to bring their concerns to them, the city or by joining service groups like CrimeStoppers.

"You can be a part of a solution that's positive instead of putting yourself in jeopardy either legally or physically.”

Della-Paolera admits there is work to be done, “but we need to work together and not get ourselves in more hot water.”

Della-Paolera says they are making some inroads, pointing to a proactive arrest of Daniel Wiest, 31, back in May 2022. Wiest is accused of compiling over 18 charges related to break and enters throughout Kelowna. The offences occurred over a period of 2 months and CCTV assisted the police in recommending charges.

Another man, Bryce Williamson, 33, has also been charged after a month-long investigation and $80,000 of stolen property was recovered. Williamson is facing 50 charges. Both men remain in custody.

RCMP tell Castanet they are struggling with the way case law has changed policing.

“Police investigations are far more complex than they were even a decade ago and repeat offenders are being released into the community without adequate support and care for criminal activity that is driven by addictions and mental health issues. Like the health system, the criminal justice system is grappling with the demands; developing new policies and thresholds to assess and triage within available resources,” says Della-Paolera.

Kelowna RCMP highlighted ways for people to participate in community safety: