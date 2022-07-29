Nazareth replaces Brian Wilson on Rock The Lake lineup

Photo: Prospera Place

Rock The Lake organizers have announced Nazareth has been added to the music festival lineup, replacing Brian Wilson who will not perform due to health reasons.

“Brian is bummed to miss this show but looks forward to seeing his fans on the road again," said Wilson’s management team in a statement released this morning.

Since 1971, Nazareth have recorded 23 studio albums earning them platinum, gold and silver awards throughout the world with three platinum and eight gold albums coming from Canada alone.

Nazareth rounds out an exciting Rock The Lake lineup from Aug. 5 to 7 that includes The Tea Party, A Flock of Seagulls, Trooper, Chilliwack, Moist, Eve 6, Big Naked, The Motels, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Kings, The Grapes of Wrath, Five Man Electrical Band, and The Spoons. Full lineup and ticket details here.

Single-day tickets start at just $79, but subscribers to the Castanet daily newsletter can get a 20% discount.

In recognition of their commitment and courage throughout the pandemic and over the last two years, Rock The Lake will also be hosting and thanking many of the health care workers who looked after our community.

As with previous years, the interior of Prospera Place will be open for patrons to cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a licenced restaurant. The festival grounds will offer food trucks, drinks and VIP access. Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for this all ages event.