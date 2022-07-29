Hot weather smashes records across B.C. Interior

Photo: Contributed

If you thought Thursday was exceptionally hot, you weren't mistaken.

The heat wave the province has been suffering through this week created 14 new temperature records, including several across the Southern Interior.

New temperature records were set Thursday in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Osoyoos, Princeton, Clinton, Clearwater and Lytton as well as other points around the province.

The excessive heat, which has prompted a heat warning through much of the province this week, is being driven by an extremely strong ridge of high pressure.

Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton all set 88-year temperature records.

The mercury in Kelowna hit 38.7C, breaking the record of 37.2C set in 1934. In Penticton, the new record of 37.9C was just a tick higher than the 37.8C in 1934 while in Vernon, the new record of 37.6C beat the mark of 37.2C also set in 1934.

The hottest temperature was recorded in Osoyoos, which tied the previous high for the day, 41.2C first registered in 1996.

Princeton also established a new record of 38C, bettering the old mark of 37.8C in 1994.

Other weather records set include:

Blue River Area. New record of 37.0. Old record of 36.0 set in 1998

Clearwater Area. New record of 39.2 Old record of 38.5 set in 1998

Clinton Area. New record of 34.5. Old record of 33.0 set in 2009

Dawson Creek Area. New record of 32.5. Old record of 30.0 set in 1937

Lytton Area. New record of 41.1. Old record of 40.6 set in 2009

Mackenzie Area. New record of 33.4. Old record of 32.9 set in 2009

Port Hardy Area. New record of 24.1. Old record of 23.9 set in 2021

Puntzi Mountain Area. New record of 34.2. Old record of 33.8 set in 2009

Sparwood Area. New record of 33.1. Old record of 32.8 set in 2003

The heat wave is expected to be with us through the early part of next week.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the mid to high 30s through the weekend and into Monday before cooling off to the mid 20s on Tuesday.