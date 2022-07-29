Hot air balloon lands off Glenmore Road

Here's something you don't see every day...

A hot air balloon has been spotted grounded in Kelowna near Glenmore Road and Summit Drive this morning around 8:45 a.m.

It appears the hot air balloon has landed on the west side of Glenmore, just out of the way of oncoming traffic.

According to an onlooker, the balloon could not be properly dismantled, so it was pushed to the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints by the hot air balloon staff.

The onlooker tells Castanet a four-point walker was used to help an older lady get out of the balloon basket.