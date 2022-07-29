Kelowna's face of e-scooters, shared bikes leaves city to work for industry leader

Photo: Castanet Staff Matt Worona

The man who was a driving force in bringing shared e-scooters and e-bikes to Kelowna is leaving the municipality to work for the world’s largest micro-mobility firms.

Matt Worona, the City of Kelowna’s new mobility specialist, announced on social media on Friday he has taken a job with Spin as their head of government partnerships for Canada, starting next month.

Worona, who has been with the city since 2017, has been the face of Kelowna’s bike share and micro-mobility programs. He previously held the title of active transportation coordinator.

Kelowna is currently one of just eight cities in B.C. taking part in a pilot project that sees e-scooters on city streets. The program had an incredibly rocky launch last year, but has since seemingly smoothed things out.

In November 2021, the city saw the addition of shared Spin e-bikes that have proven very popular.

“Very excited to continue advising Canadian municipalities in crafting micromobility policy and advancing shared mobility offerings,” said Worona in a LinkedIn post announcing his move to Spin.

Spin was owned by Ford until March 2022 when it was sold to Tier Mobility, allowing the company to break into the North American market for the first time.