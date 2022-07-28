Castanet and Rock The Lake combine to offer concert discount

Photo: Contributed

Castanet has a deal for news and music fans.

As a special offer to new and current newsletter subscribers, we have worked with Rock The Lake to provide you with a 20% discount for tickets to this year’s concert.

Every day until the festival kicks off on Aug. 5, the Castanet daily newsletter will contain a special discount link to purchase both three-day and single-day passes to the concerts for 20% off.

You can sign up for the daily newsletter here. It is sent to your email inbox, Monday to Friday, at 5 p.m. and contains the day's top headlines from across the Okanagan and beyond.

Rock The Lake runs Aug. 5 to 7 outside Prospera Place and is headlined by Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, The Tea Party, A Flock of Seagulls, Moist, Eve 6, Bif Naked, The Kings, Chilliwack and more.

Opening night of the festival Friday will be headlined by A Flock of Seagulls, while also featuring The Motels, Five Man Electrical Band and The Spoons.

Canadian rock icons, The Tea Party, will close out Saturday’s show that will also include Moist, Eve 6, Bif Naked, and Grapes of Wrath.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson with Al Jardine will be performing their only Canadian show of 2022 during the final night of Rock The Lake on August 7. Sunday will also feature Trooper, Chilliwack, Carole Pope and Rough Trade and The Kings.

Festival organizers are excited to bring the community back together in a big way after years of separation.

“Rock The Lake is about bringing people together, sharing experiences, live music and making the connections we missed over the past few years. GSL Group has always strived to create spaces for people to gather and celebrate summer in the Okanagan. We're incredibly excited about the collection of talent performing and we believe this is the best lineup we've ever had,” said Mike Strawn, vice president of sales and strategic partnerships at GSL Group.

As with previous years, the interior of Prospera Place will be open for patrons to cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a licenced restaurant. The festival grounds will offer food trucks, drinks and VIP access. Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for this all-ages event.

Rock The Lake will also be partnering with One Tree Planted this year to help replenish the forests in British Columbia. GSL Group is committing to plant one tree in British Columbia for every ticket sold in an effort to help restore the forests that have been damaged by recent forest fires and natural disasters.

Friday, August 5, 2022 – Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

The Spoons – 4:30 p.m.

Five Man Electrical Band – 5:45 pm

The Motels – 7:15 pm

A Flock of Seagulls – 8:45 pm

Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Doors open at 2 p.m.

Grapes of Wrath – 3 p.m.

Bif Naked – 4 p.m.

Eve 6 – 5:10 p.m.

Moist – 6:35 p.m.

The Tea Party – 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Doors Open at 2 p.m.

The Kings – 3 p.m.

Carole Pope and Rough Trade – 4 p.m.

Chilliwack – 5:10 p.m.

Trooper – 6:35 p.m.

Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson with Al Jardin – 8:20 p.m.

