Airline delivers bike pieces just in time for Kelowna athlete’s first World Cup race

Photo: @kerryphillipsphoto Max Halchuk will compete in his first downhill mountain bike World Cup this weekend in Snowshoe USA

The airline came through in the end.

Max Halchuk has his bike in time for his first World Cup downhill mountain bike race this weekend.

It was touch and go, after the pieces of his custom-built cycle were lost in transit somewhere between Vancouver and Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

Sixteen-year old Halchuk flew out for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2022 in Snowshoe USA on Tuesday, but when he arrived, his key piece of equipment was nowhere to be found.

His mom, Nancy Phillips spent hours on the phone trying to track it down, and shared an update with Castanet.

She said the bike and wheels came on two different flights but it all arrived and Max spent the wee hours of Thursday morning assembling it, after his dad did the nine hour round trip back to the D.C. airport.



“Huge thank you’s to the United Airlines staff who ultimately got it done. We know we will never be able to thank them personally but are we ever grateful!” she said.

She also thanked Jonny and Ryan at Fresh Air, who have supported Max from day one, along with Norco bikes and Joel Harwood at Blueprint Racing.

“This journey has been a real team effort. And now that we know about Apple Air Tags, we will definitely be using them in future travels too,” said Phillips.

Max qualified for the World Cup with a 5th place finish at the National Downhill Mountain Bike Championships last weekend in Kicking Horse and victories at the B.C. Cup in Whistler in June and Silverstar in early July.