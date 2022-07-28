High humidity makes Southern Interior heat wave even more uncomfortable

Cindy White

Even if you stay in the shade as much as possible, it’s hard to stay cool in this extreme heat, and the humidity isn’t helping.

The humidex is forecast to hover in the 30s and 40s over the next few days in the Okanagan and South Thompson.

Humidex readings between 30 and 39 can cause some discomfort, while those between 40 and 45 can cause great discomfort and you should avoid exertion. Anything above 45 is dangerous and heat stroke is a real possibility.

“There’s an upper air disturbance, we’ll say, that is actually moving through the region. And it’s kind of bringing a higher, we call it dewpoint, but just more moisture, more moisture to the region. Therefore humidity levels are much higher and that’s why we’re seeing the humidex be in the 40s,” said Ken Dosanjh, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada an extremely high humidex reading is any reading over 40. In such conditions, you should reduce all unnecessary physical activity. If the reading is in the mid to high 30s, then you should tone down or modify certain types of outdoor exercise, depending on your age and health, physical shape, and the type of clothing you’re wearing.

“When you sweat, you obviously release perspiration. You’re not able to evaporate that because the ambient air around you is pretty much the same.

“It’s close to saturation at that point. So the humidex is what we use and it just describes how the weather feels,” explains Dosanjh.

Typically summers in the Thompson-Okanagan are hot and dry but he says we get a high humidity event usually once a season.

The humidex is expected to fall by the weekend, but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees C above normal until early next week.

Heat warnings remain in effect across most of B.C., Alberta and parts of western Saskatchewan.