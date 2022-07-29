RCMP bring in extra members to Kelowna ahead of the long weekend

Madison Erhardt

With hot temperatures and sunshine in the forecast, this weekend across the Okanagan tourists and locals alike are sure to be out in droves soaking up the B.C. Day long weekend.

The Kelowna RCMP say they are ready for the influx of people.

"We have employed extra resources from outside of Kelowna that will be here for the entire weekend to help with the increased volume of tourists and people out on the water," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Della-Paolera says members are coming from as far as Surrey.

"There is always a concern. We want people to come and have fun and enjoy the lake and enjoy our city, but we need them to be responsible and safe," he said.

RCMP are reminding the public to boat and swim responsibly.

"With boating, there is a drinking culture and we are concerned about that. We have had some tragedies throughout the Okanagan already this year with some unfortunate drownings and boat capsizing so we just want to be extra cautious. We are going to have our boats out in the water manned by RCMP officers and hopefully, at the end of the weekend everybody is fine and everyone can go home safe and sound," Della-Paolera added.

Della-Paolera says the same rules on the road apply to the lake.

"You can be charged criminally with impaired driving you can also have an IRP, have your boat towed and impounded. It is the exact same penalties."

Wearing a life jacket is the best defence for surviving cold-water shock and hypothermia.

Statistics show that fatal drownings are most common in the summer months, peaking at an average of 13.2 deaths per year in July in B.C.